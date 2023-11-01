Can we count on Ross Johnston lighting the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks take on the Arizona Coyotes at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Ross Johnston score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnston stats and insights

  • Johnston is yet to score through nine games this season.
  • He has not scored against the Coyotes this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Johnston has no points on the power play.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Coyotes are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 21 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
