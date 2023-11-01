Where to Get Robert Spillane Raiders Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:29 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
When you're rooting for Robert Spillane and the Las Vegas Raiders during their next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Get more details, along with Spillane's recent numbers and trends, in the article below.
Robert Spillane 2023 Stats
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|INT
|Pass Def.
|81
|3.0
|2.5
|3
|3
Spillane Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Broncos
|0.0
|1.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Bills
|1.0
|1.0
|14
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Steelers
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Chargers
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|9
|2
|2
|Week 6
|Patriots
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Giants
|0.5
|0.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Jets
|1.0
|1.0
|7
|1
|1
Robert Spillane's Next Game
- Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: CBS
- Favorite: Dolphins -13.5
- Over/Under: 46.5 points
Sportsbook Promo Codes
