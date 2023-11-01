In the upcoming contest against the Arizona Coyotes, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Radko Gudas to light the lamp for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Radko Gudas score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Gudas stats and insights

Gudas has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored against the Coyotes this season in one game (one shot).

Gudas has no points on the power play.

Gudas' shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 21 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

