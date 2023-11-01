Where to Get Makea Nacua Rams Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:27 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
If you're a huge fan of Makea Nacua and the Los Angeles Rams, then make sure you're going the extra mile by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other team apparel. For more info, keep scrolling.
Head to Fanatics to buy Makea Nacua and Rams jerseys and other gear!
Makea Nacua 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|96
|64
|827
|312
|2
|12.9
Watch the Rams in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
Nacua Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|15
|10
|119
|0
|Week 2
|49ers
|20
|15
|147
|0
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|7
|5
|72
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|10
|9
|163
|1
|Week 5
|Eagles
|11
|7
|71
|1
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|7
|4
|26
|0
|Week 7
|Steelers
|12
|8
|154
|0
|Week 8
|@Cowboys
|7
|3
|43
|0
|Week 9
|@Packers
|7
|3
|32
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Makea Nacua's Next Game
- Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Seahawks -1
- Over/Under: 46.5 points
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.