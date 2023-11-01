If you're a huge fan of Makea Nacua and the Los Angeles Rams, then make sure you're going the extra mile by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other team apparel. For more info, keep scrolling.

Makea Nacua 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 96 64 827 312 2 12.9

Nacua Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 15 10 119 0 Week 2 49ers 20 15 147 0 Week 3 @Bengals 7 5 72 0 Week 4 @Colts 10 9 163 1 Week 5 Eagles 11 7 71 1 Week 6 Cardinals 7 4 26 0 Week 7 Steelers 12 8 154 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 7 3 43 0 Week 9 @Packers 7 3 32 0

Makea Nacua's Next Game

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: CBS

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Seahawks -1

Seahawks -1 Over/Under: 46.5 points

