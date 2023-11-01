Will Pavel Mintyukov Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 1?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Anaheim Ducks and the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Pavel Mintyukov a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Pavel Mintyukov score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Mintyukov stats and insights
- In one of nine games this season, Mintyukov scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored versus the Coyotes this season in one game (one shot).
- Mintyukov has zero points on the power play.
- Mintyukov's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have conceded 21 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Ducks vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
