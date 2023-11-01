Should you wager on Max Jones to find the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks and the Arizona Coyotes face off on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Max Jones score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Jones stats and insights

Jones is yet to score through eight games this season.

In one game against the Coyotes this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Jones has no points on the power play.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 21 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

