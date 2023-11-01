Make sure your friends, family, and pizza delivery guy know how big of a fan you are of Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams! Show off our team pride during the next game by getting decked out in an officially licensed jersey, hoodie, cap, or other apparel. Continue reading to find out more.

Matthew Stafford 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 166 278 59.7% 2,070 8 7 7.4 13 68 0

Stafford Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 24 38 334 0 0 3 11 0 Week 2 49ers 34 55 307 1 2 4 17 0 Week 3 @Bengals 18 33 269 1 2 1 7 0 Week 4 @Colts 27 40 319 1 1 2 14 0 Week 5 Eagles 21 37 222 2 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Cardinals 15 24 226 1 0 1 2 0 Week 7 Steelers 14 29 231 1 1 1 8 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 13 22 162 1 1 1 9 0

Matthew Stafford's Next Game

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: CBS

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Seahawks -1

Seahawks -1 Over/Under: 46.5 points

