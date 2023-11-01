The Anaheim Ducks, including Mason McTavish, will be in action Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Arizona Coyotes. Thinking about a wager on McTavish in the Ducks-Coyotes game? Use our stats and information below.

Mason McTavish vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

McTavish Season Stats Insights

McTavish has averaged 17:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

In four of nine games this season, McTavish has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

McTavish has a point in seven games this year (out of nine), including multiple points three times.

In four of nine games this season, McTavish has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

McTavish has an implied probability of 52.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, McTavish has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

McTavish Stats vs. the Coyotes

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 21 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 9 Games 4 11 Points 0 5 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

