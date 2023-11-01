The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming game versus the Arizona Coyotes is slated for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Mason McTavish find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Mason McTavish score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

McTavish stats and insights

In four of nine games this season, McTavish has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Coyotes this season in one game (two shots).

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 20% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 21 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

