Trevor Moore (13 goals) and the Los Angeles Kings (16-4-3) are on the road against the New York Islanders in their upcoming game, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Los Angeles games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Islanders A 7:30 PM
Sun, Dec 10 Rangers A 7:00 PM
Wed, Dec 13 Jets H 10:30 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Kraken A 10:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Sharks A 10:30 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Kraken H 10:00 PM
Sat, Dec 23 Flames H 10:00 PM
Wed, Dec 27 Sharks H 10:00 PM
Thu, Dec 28 Golden Knights A 10:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Oilers H 10:00 PM

Los Angeles' next matchup information

  • Opponent: New York Islanders
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: UBS Arena
  • Broadcast: BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Top Los Angeles players

  • Adrian Kempe: eight goals and 16 assists
  • Anze Kopitar: 10 goals and 14 assists
  • Kevin Fiala: six goals and 17 assists
  • Pheonix Copley: 4-0-2 record, .873 save percentage, 19 goals allowed

