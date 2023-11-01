Trevor Moore (13 goals) and the Los Angeles Kings (16-4-3) are on the road against the New York Islanders in their upcoming game, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Los Angeles games

Los Angeles' next matchup information

Opponent: New York Islanders

New York Islanders Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Location: UBS Arena

UBS Arena Broadcast: BSW, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Top Los Angeles players

Adrian Kempe: eight goals and 16 assists

Anze Kopitar: 10 goals and 14 assists

Kevin Fiala: six goals and 17 assists

Pheonix Copley: 4-0-2 record, .873 save percentage, 19 goals allowed

