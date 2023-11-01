Will Leo Carlsson Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 1?
When the Anaheim Ducks square off against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Leo Carlsson score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Leo Carlsson score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Carlsson stats and insights
- Carlsson has scored in two of five games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Coyotes this season in one game (four shots).
- Carlsson has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have conceded 21 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ducks vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.