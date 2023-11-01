LeBron James will hope to make a difference for the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Los Angeles Clippers.

James, in his last showing, had 19 points, four assists and three steals in a 106-103 win over the Magic.

If you'd like to place a bet on James' props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-106)

Over 20.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+100)

Over 7.5 (+100) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (+116)

Over 6.5 (+116) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-120)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 113.1 points per game last year made the Clippers the 12th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Clippers were the 13th-ranked team in the NBA last season, giving up 43.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Clippers were 10th in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 25.0 per game.

The Clippers gave up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game last year, 12th in the NBA in that category.

LeBron James vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2023 35 33 8 7 4 1 1 1/24/2023 33 46 8 7 9 1 2 11/9/2022 32 30 8 5 4 0 2 10/20/2022 37 20 10 6 2 2 1

