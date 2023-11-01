The Los Angeles Lakers (2-2) are at home in Pacific Division action against the Los Angeles Clippers (3-1) on November 1, 2023. This is the first matchup between the squads this season.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Clippers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Lakers vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Lakers vs Clippers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lakers Stats Insights

Last season, the Lakers had a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.9% higher than the 47.3% of shots the Clippers' opponents hit.

The Lakers went 33-16 when they shot higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Lakers were the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Clippers ranked 16th.

Last year, the 117.2 points per game the Lakers recorded were only 4.1 more points than the Clippers allowed (113.1).

The Lakers went 34-16 last season when they scored more than 113.1 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

At home last year, the Lakers put up 0.3 fewer points per game (117.0) than when playing on the road (117.3).

The Lakers gave up 113.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 119.4 in road games.

In home games, the Lakers averaged 0.9 more three-pointers per game (11.2) than when playing on the road (10.3). They also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.4%) compared to in away games (33.8%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers Injuries