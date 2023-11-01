How to Watch the Lakers vs. Clippers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 1
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:35 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (2-2) are at home in Pacific Division action against the Los Angeles Clippers (3-1) on November 1, 2023. This is the first matchup between the squads this season.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Clippers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Lakers vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Lakers vs Clippers Additional Info
|Lakers vs Clippers Prediction
|Lakers vs Clippers Betting Trends & Stats
|Lakers vs Clippers Injury Report
|Lakers vs Clippers Odds/Over/Under
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Lakers Stats Insights
- Last season, the Lakers had a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.9% higher than the 47.3% of shots the Clippers' opponents hit.
- The Lakers went 33-16 when they shot higher than 47.3% from the field.
- The Lakers were the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Clippers ranked 16th.
- Last year, the 117.2 points per game the Lakers recorded were only 4.1 more points than the Clippers allowed (113.1).
- The Lakers went 34-16 last season when they scored more than 113.1 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- At home last year, the Lakers put up 0.3 fewer points per game (117.0) than when playing on the road (117.3).
- The Lakers gave up 113.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 119.4 in road games.
- In home games, the Lakers averaged 0.9 more three-pointers per game (11.2) than when playing on the road (10.3). They also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.4%) compared to in away games (33.8%).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Rui Hachimura
|Out
|Eye
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|Out
|Heel
|Jalen Hood-Schifino
|Out
|Knee
|Cameron Reddish
|Questionable
|Foot
|Gabe Vincent
|Questionable
|Knee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.