Pacific Division foes meet when the Los Angeles Lakers (2-2) host the Los Angeles Clippers (3-1) at Crypto.com Arena, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The Clippers are 5.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5.

Lakers vs. Clippers Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSC

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -5.5 225.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • In 54 of 82 games last season, the Lakers and their opponents went over 225.5 points.
  • The average amount of points in Lakers contests last season was 233.8, which is 8.3 more points than the over/under for this game.
  • The Lakers covered 41 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.
  • The Lakers won 20 of the 31 games they were the moneyline favorite last season (64.5%).
  • The Lakers had a record of 12-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter last year (85.7%).
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Lakers have an implied win probability of 67.7%.

Lakers vs Clippers Additional Info

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • In home games last season, the Lakers had a better record against the spread (21-20-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (20-21-0).
  • When playing at home last season, the Lakers eclipse the total 46.3% of the time (19 of 41 games). They hit the over more often on the road, eclipsing the total in 61% of games (25 of 41).
  • Last season the 117.2 points per game the Lakers averaged were only 4.1 more than the Clippers conceded (113.1).
  • The Lakers were 31-19 against the spread and 34-16 overall when they scored more than 113.1 points.

Lakers vs. Clippers Point Insights (Last Season)

Lakers Clippers
117.2
Points Scored (PG)
 113.6
6
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
31-19
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 21-9
34-16
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 26-4
116.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.1
20
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
26-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 33-23
26-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 35-21

