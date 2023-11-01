Pacific Division foes meet when the Los Angeles Lakers (2-2) host the Los Angeles Clippers (3-1) at Crypto.com Arena, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The Clippers are 5.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5.

Lakers vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -5.5 225.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

In 54 of 82 games last season, the Lakers and their opponents went over 225.5 points.

The average amount of points in Lakers contests last season was 233.8, which is 8.3 more points than the over/under for this game.

The Lakers covered 41 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.

The Lakers won 20 of the 31 games they were the moneyline favorite last season (64.5%).

The Lakers had a record of 12-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter last year (85.7%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Lakers have an implied win probability of 67.7%.

Lakers vs Clippers Additional Info

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

In home games last season, the Lakers had a better record against the spread (21-20-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (20-21-0).

When playing at home last season, the Lakers eclipse the total 46.3% of the time (19 of 41 games). They hit the over more often on the road, eclipsing the total in 61% of games (25 of 41).

Last season the 117.2 points per game the Lakers averaged were only 4.1 more than the Clippers conceded (113.1).

The Lakers were 31-19 against the spread and 34-16 overall when they scored more than 113.1 points.

Lakers vs. Clippers Point Insights (Last Season)

Lakers Clippers 117.2 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 31-19 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 21-9 34-16 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 26-4 116.6 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 26-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-23 26-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 35-21

