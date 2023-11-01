Lakers vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Pacific Division foes meet when the Los Angeles Lakers (2-2) host the Los Angeles Clippers (3-1) at Crypto.com Arena, tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The Clippers are 5.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5.
Lakers vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-5.5
|225.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- In 54 of 82 games last season, the Lakers and their opponents went over 225.5 points.
- The average amount of points in Lakers contests last season was 233.8, which is 8.3 more points than the over/under for this game.
- The Lakers covered 41 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.
- The Lakers won 20 of the 31 games they were the moneyline favorite last season (64.5%).
- The Lakers had a record of 12-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter last year (85.7%).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Lakers have an implied win probability of 67.7%.
Lakers vs Clippers Additional Info
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- In home games last season, the Lakers had a better record against the spread (21-20-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (20-21-0).
- When playing at home last season, the Lakers eclipse the total 46.3% of the time (19 of 41 games). They hit the over more often on the road, eclipsing the total in 61% of games (25 of 41).
- Last season the 117.2 points per game the Lakers averaged were only 4.1 more than the Clippers conceded (113.1).
- The Lakers were 31-19 against the spread and 34-16 overall when they scored more than 113.1 points.
Lakers vs. Clippers Point Insights (Last Season)
|Lakers
|Clippers
|117.2
|113.6
|6
|17
|31-19
|21-9
|34-16
|26-4
|116.6
|113.1
|20
|12
|26-9
|33-23
|26-9
|35-21
