The Los Angeles Lakers (1-1) are home in Pacific Division action versus the Los Angeles Clippers (1-0) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. This is the first contest between these teams this year.

Lakers vs. Clippers Game Information

Lakers Players to Watch

Per game, Anthony Davis provided points, 12.5 boards and 2.6 assists last year. He also put up 1.0 steal and 2.0 blocks.

Last season, LeBron James recorded an average of 28.9 points, 8.3 boards and 6.8 assists per game.

Christian Wood averaged 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He drained 51.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.

D'Angelo Russell recorded 17.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, plus 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Austin Reaves' stats last season included 13.0 points, 3.0 boards and 3.4 assists per contest. He made 52.7% of his shots from the floor and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 treys.

Clippers Players to Watch

Paul George collected 23.8 points last season, plus 5.1 assists and 6.1 boards.

Kawhi Leonard put up 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists last season. Defensively, he posted 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Ivica Zubac's numbers last season were 10.8 points, 9.9 boards and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 63.4% from the field (sixth in league).

Kenyon Martin Jr. posted 12.7 points, 5.5 boards and 1.5 assists, shooting 56.9% from the floor (10th in league).

Russell Westbrook's stats last season were 15.9 points, 6.2 boards and 7.5 assists per game, shooting 41.7% from the field and 29.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Lakers vs. Clippers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Lakers Clippers 117.2 Points Avg. 113.6 116.6 Points Allowed Avg. 113.1 48.2% Field Goal % 47.7% 34.6% Three Point % 38.1%

