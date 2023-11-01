The Los Angeles Lakers (2-2) are at home in Pacific Division play against the Los Angeles Clippers (3-1) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The Lakers are 5.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lakers vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSC

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 119 - Clippers 106

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Lakers (- 5.5)

Lakers (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-13.0)

Lakers (-13.0) Pick OU: Under (225.5)



Under (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.1

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Lakers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lakers Performance Insights

On offense, the Lakers were the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA (117.2 points per game) last season. Defensively, they were 20th (116.6 points allowed per game).

The Lakers grabbed 45.7 rebounds per game and conceded 44.9 boards last year, ranking sixth and 25th, respectively, in the NBA.

The Lakers were 15th in the league in assists (25.3 per game) last year.

With 13.5 turnovers committed per game and 12.1 turnovers forced last year, the Lakers were 16th and 25th in the league, respectively.

With 10.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc last season, the Lakers were 24th and 24th in the league, respectively, in those categories.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.