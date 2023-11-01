Where to Get Kyren Williams Rams Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Just because you're lounging on the sofa watching the Los Angeles Rams game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Represent Kyren Williams and the Rams with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more.
Kyren Williams 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|97
|456
|6
|4.7
|24
|13
|105
|1
Williams Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|15
|52
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Week 2
|49ers
|14
|52
|1
|6
|48
|1
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|10
|38
|0
|2
|27
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|25
|103
|2
|3
|24
|0
|Week 5
|Eagles
|13
|53
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|20
|158
|1
|0
|0
|0
Kyren Williams' Next Game
- Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: CBS
- Favorite: Seahawks -1
- Over/Under: 46.5 points
