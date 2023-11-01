Just because you're lounging on the sofa watching the Los Angeles Rams game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Represent Kyren Williams and the Rams with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Details can be found below.

Kyren Williams 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 97 456 6 4.7 24 13 105 1

Williams Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 15 52 2 0 2 0 Week 2 49ers 14 52 1 6 48 1 Week 3 @Bengals 10 38 0 2 27 0 Week 4 @Colts 25 103 2 3 24 0 Week 5 Eagles 13 53 0 2 4 0 Week 6 Cardinals 20 158 1 0 0 0

Kyren Williams' Next Game

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: CBS

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Seahawks -1

Seahawks -1 Over/Under: 46.5 points

