Where to Get Khalil Mack Chargers Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:29 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Just because you're relaxing in your recliner watching the Los Angeles Chargers game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Rep Khalil Mack and the Chargers with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Details can be found below.
Head to Fanatics to get all your Khalil Mack and Chargers jerseys and other gear!
Khalil Mack 2023 Stats
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|INT
|Pass Def.
|34
|9.0
|9.0
|0
|3
Watch the Chargers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
Mack Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Titans
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|1
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Raiders
|6.0
|5.0
|10
|0
|1
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|1.0
|1.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|0.0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Jets
|2.0
|1.0
|5
|0
|1
|Week 10
|Lions
|0.0
|1.0
|4
|0
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Khalil Mack's Next Game
- Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Green Bay Packers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Packers -3
- Over/Under: 44 points
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.