Khalil Mack 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def. 34 9.0 9.0 0 3

Mack Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 2 @Titans 0.0 0.0 6 0 1 Week 3 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 4 Raiders 6.0 5.0 10 0 1 Week 6 Cowboys 1.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 8 Bears 0.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 9 @Jets 2.0 1.0 5 0 1 Week 10 Lions 0.0 1.0 4 0 0

Khalil Mack's Next Game

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Green Bay Packers

Los Angeles Chargers at Green Bay Packers Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: FOX

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Packers -3

Packers -3 Over/Under: 44 points

