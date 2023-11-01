Where to Get Keenan Allen Chargers Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Keenan Allen 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|97
|73
|895
|302
|6
|12.3
Allen Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|9
|6
|76
|0
|Week 2
|@Titans
|10
|8
|111
|2
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|20
|18
|215
|0
|Week 4
|Raiders
|5
|3
|32
|1
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|11
|7
|85
|1
|Week 7
|@Chiefs
|9
|4
|55
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|10
|8
|69
|0
|Week 9
|@Jets
|9
|8
|77
|0
|Week 10
|Lions
|14
|11
|175
|2
Keenan Allen's Next Game
- Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Green Bay Packers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: FOX
- Favorite: Packers -3
- Over/Under: 44 points
