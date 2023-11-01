If you're a huge fan of Jordyn Brooks and the Seattle Seahawks, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other team apparel. For more details, continue scrolling.

Jordyn Brooks 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def.
80 7.0 3.5 0 2

Brooks Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 1 Rams 0.0 1.0 12 0 0
Week 2 @Lions 0.0 0.0 11 0 0
Week 3 Panthers 0.0 1.0 8 0 0
Week 4 @Giants 2.0 1.0 10 0 0
Week 6 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 7 0 0
Week 7 Cardinals 0.5 3.0 9 0 1
Week 8 Browns 1.0 0.0 10 0 0
Week 9 @Ravens 0.0 1.0 10 0 1
Week 10 Commanders 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

Jordyn Brooks' Next Game

  • Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
  • Time: 4:25 PM ET
  • Date: November 19, 2023
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: CBS
  • Favorite: Rams -1
  • Over/Under: 46.5 points

