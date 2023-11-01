Where to Get Jakobi Meyers Raiders Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:29 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Jakobi Meyers 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|64
|42
|463
|115
|5
|11.0
Meyers Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Broncos
|10
|9
|81
|2
|Week 3
|Steelers
|12
|7
|85
|0
|Week 4
|@Chargers
|4
|2
|33
|0
|Week 5
|Packers
|10
|7
|75
|1
|Week 6
|Patriots
|7
|5
|61
|1
|Week 7
|@Bears
|13
|7
|50
|1
|Week 8
|@Lions
|1
|1
|19
|0
|Week 9
|Giants
|5
|2
|38
|0
|Week 10
|Jets
|2
|2
|21
|0
Jakobi Meyers' Next Game
- Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: CBS
- Favorite: Dolphins -13.5
- Over/Under: 46.5 points
