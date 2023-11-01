Will Jakob Silfverberg score a goal when the Anaheim Ducks take on the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Jakob Silfverberg score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Silfverberg stats and insights

Silfverberg has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored versus the Coyotes this season in one game (one shot).

Silfverberg has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 21 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

