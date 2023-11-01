In the upcoming contest versus the Arizona Coyotes, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Ilya Lyubushkin to find the back of the net for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ilya Lyubushkin score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lyubushkin stats and insights

Lyubushkin is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Coyotes this season, but has not scored.

Lyubushkin has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

On defense, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 21 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.