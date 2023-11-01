A game at home versus the Hawaii Pacific Sharks is on deck for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (6-1), on Sunday, December 10 at 10:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Hawaii games

Hawaii's next matchup information

Opponent: Hawaii Pacific Sharks

Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Location: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Broadcast: Spectrum Sports

Top Hawaii players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Noel Coleman 7 17.3 2.7 1.6 1.1 0.1 51.9% (41-79) 44.7% (17-38) Justin McKoy 7 12.0 7.0 1.9 0.6 0.4 49.2% (31-63) 40.0% (12-30) JoVon McClanahan 7 9.7 2.1 3.3 1.0 0.1 45.8% (22-48) 53.8% (7-13) Juan Munoz 7 9.6 1.3 2.3 0.7 0.1 51.2% (21-41) 45.2% (14-31) Bernardo da Silva 7 9.3 5.7 1.1 0.6 0.9 58.5% (24-41) -

