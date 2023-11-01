Hawaii (3-5) will continue its 2023-24 women's college hoops season on Thursday, December 21 at 4:00 PM ET, on the road against the UCLA Bruins.

Upcoming Hawaii games

Hawaii's next matchup information

Opponent: UCLA Bruins

UCLA Bruins Day/Time: December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Pauley Pavilion

Top Hawaii players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Imani Perez 8 9.0 5.0 1.1 0.5 0.9 53.1% (26-49) 42.1% (8-19) Daejah Phillips 8 8.6 2.9 2.0 1.5 0.5 27.8% (15-54) 20.0% (5-25) Brooklyn Rewers 8 8.3 6.9 0.4 1.0 1.0 39.7% (25-63) 47.1% (8-17) Lily Wahinekapu 7 8.6 3.7 2.4 1.1 0.0 32.3% (21-65) 27.3% (6-22) Meilani McBee 8 7.4 2.0 0.9 0.6 0.6 36.5% (19-52) 39.5% (17-43)

