Hawaii (3-5) will continue its 2023-24 women's college hoops season on Thursday, December 21 at 4:00 PM ET, on the road against the UCLA Bruins.

Upcoming Hawaii games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 21 UCLA A 4:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 CSU Fullerton A 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 CSU Bakersfield H 11:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 CSU Northridge H 12:00 AM
Thu, Jan 11 UC Irvine A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 UC Riverside A 9:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Long Beach State H 12:00 AM
Sat, Jan 20 UCSD H 12:00 AM
Thu, Jan 25 UCSB A 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Cal Poly A 5:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 CSU Fullerton H 12:00 AM
Sat, Feb 3 UC Irvine H 12:00 AM
Thu, Feb 8 UCSD A 10:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 UC Davis A 5:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 Cal Poly H 12:00 AM

Hawaii's next matchup information

  • Opponent: UCLA Bruins
  • Day/Time: December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Pauley Pavilion

Top Hawaii players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Imani Perez 8 9.0 5.0 1.1 0.5 0.9 53.1% (26-49) 42.1% (8-19)
Daejah Phillips 8 8.6 2.9 2.0 1.5 0.5 27.8% (15-54) 20.0% (5-25)
Brooklyn Rewers 8 8.3 6.9 0.4 1.0 1.0 39.7% (25-63) 47.1% (8-17)
Lily Wahinekapu 7 8.6 3.7 2.4 1.1 0.0 32.3% (21-65) 27.3% (6-22)
Meilani McBee 8 7.4 2.0 0.9 0.6 0.6 36.5% (19-52) 39.5% (17-43)

