Frank Vatrano will be on the ice when the Anaheim Ducks and Arizona Coyotes play on Wednesday at Honda Center, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Vatrano's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Frank Vatrano vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Vatrano Season Stats Insights

Vatrano has averaged 18:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +8).

In Vatrano's nine games played this season he's scored in five of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Vatrano has a point in six of nine games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Vatrano has had an assist in one of nine games this season.

The implied probability is 54.1% that Vatrano goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Vatrano going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Vatrano Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have conceded 21 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 9 Games 4 10 Points 3 9 Goals 2 1 Assists 1

