For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Anaheim Ducks and the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Frank Vatrano a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Frank Vatrano score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Vatrano stats and insights

Vatrano has scored in five of nine games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has taken three shots in one game versus the Coyotes this season, and has scored one goal.

Vatrano has scored three goals on the power play.

He has a 29% shooting percentage, attempting 3.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 21 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.