Ernest Jones 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def. 75 9.0 1.0 0 1

Jones Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Seahawks 0.0 3.0 9 0 0 Week 2 49ers 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 3 @Bengals 0.0 1.0 9 0 1 Week 4 @Colts 1.0 1.0 10 0 0 Week 5 Eagles 0.0 3.0 15 0 0 Week 6 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 7 Steelers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 0.0 1.0 8 0 0

Ernest Jones' Next Game

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: CBS

Favorite: Seahawks -1

Seahawks -1 Over/Under: 46.5 points

