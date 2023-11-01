Where to Get Ernest Jones Rams Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:29 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Are your Sundays structured around watching Ernest Jones and the Los Angeles Rams? Then make sure that on gameday you're wearing the proper attire, with officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Check out more details on the newest gear below, plus take a peek at Jones' updated stats and trends.
Head to Fanatics to buy Ernest Jones and Rams jerseys and other gear!
Ernest Jones 2023 Stats
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|INT
|Pass Def.
|75
|9.0
|1.0
|0
|1
Watch the Rams in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
Jones Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|0.0
|3.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 2
|49ers
|0.0
|0.0
|10
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|0.0
|1.0
|9
|0
|1
|Week 4
|@Colts
|1.0
|1.0
|10
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Eagles
|0.0
|3.0
|15
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|0.0
|0.0
|10
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Steelers
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Cowboys
|0.0
|1.0
|8
|0
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ernest Jones' Next Game
- Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Seahawks -1
- Over/Under: 46.5 points
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.