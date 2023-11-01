Top Player Prop Bets for Ducks vs. Coyotes on November 1, 2023
Sportsbooks have set player props for Clayton Keller and others when the Arizona Coyotes visit the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.
Ducks vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ducks vs. Coyotes Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks
Ryan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Ryan Strome is one of the top contributors for Anaheim with 11 total points (1.2 per game), with two goals and nine assists in nine games.
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Penguins
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Flyers
|Oct. 28
|1
|2
|3
|2
|at Bruins
|Oct. 26
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Bruins
|Oct. 22
|0
|1
|1
|2
Frank Vatrano Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)
Frank Vatrano's nine goals and one assist add up to 10 points this season.
Vatrano Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Penguins
|Oct. 30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Flyers
|Oct. 28
|3
|0
|3
|4
|at Bruins
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Bruins
|Oct. 22
|0
|1
|1
|6
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
Keller is Arizona's top contributor with eight points. He has four goals and four assists this season.
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Kings
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|6
|at Blues
|Oct. 19
|1
|1
|2
|2
Nick Schmaltz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Nick Schmaltz is another of Arizona's most productive contributors through eight games, with two goals and six assists.
Schmaltz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Kings
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Blues
|Oct. 19
|1
|1
|2
|4
