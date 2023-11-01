Sportsbooks have set player props for Clayton Keller and others when the Arizona Coyotes visit the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Ducks vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Ducks vs. Coyotes Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Ryan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Ryan Strome is one of the top contributors for Anaheim with 11 total points (1.2 per game), with two goals and nine assists in nine games.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Oct. 30 0 1 1 2 at Flyers Oct. 28 1 2 3 2 at Bruins Oct. 26 0 2 2 2 at Blue Jackets Oct. 24 1 0 1 2 vs. Bruins Oct. 22 0 1 1 2

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Frank Vatrano's nine goals and one assist add up to 10 points this season.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Oct. 30 1 0 1 2 at Flyers Oct. 28 3 0 3 4 at Bruins Oct. 26 0 0 0 1 at Blue Jackets Oct. 24 1 0 1 4 vs. Bruins Oct. 22 0 1 1 6

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

Keller is Arizona's top contributor with eight points. He has four goals and four assists this season.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Oct. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Kings Oct. 27 0 1 1 3 at Kings Oct. 24 1 0 1 4 vs. Ducks Oct. 21 1 0 1 6 at Blues Oct. 19 1 1 2 2

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Nick Schmaltz is another of Arizona's most productive contributors through eight games, with two goals and six assists.

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Oct. 30 0 0 0 1 vs. Kings Oct. 27 0 1 1 3 at Kings Oct. 24 0 1 1 1 vs. Ducks Oct. 21 0 1 1 4 at Blues Oct. 19 1 1 2 4

