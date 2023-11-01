Ducks vs. Coyotes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:02 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Anaheim Ducks (5-4) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they square off against the Arizona Coyotes (4-4) at home on Wednesday, November 1 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ducks vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Coyotes (-130)
|Ducks (+110)
|6.5
|Coyotes (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Ducks Betting Insights
- The Ducks have been an underdog in eight games this season, and won four (50.0%).
- Anaheim has a record of 4-4 when it's been set as an underdog of +110 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Ducks.
- Anaheim has played four games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.
Ducks vs Coyotes Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Ducks vs. Coyotes Rankings
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|27 (16th)
|Goals
|29 (11th)
|21 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|27 (14th)
|9 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|4 (21st)
|7 (17th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|12 (32nd)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- The Ducks' 29 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 11th in the league.
- The Ducks have given up 3.0 goals per game, 27 total, which ranks 14th among NHL teams.
- Their 13th-ranked goal differential is +2.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.