The Anaheim Ducks (5-4) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they square off against the Arizona Coyotes (4-4) at home on Wednesday, November 1 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS.

Ducks vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Coyotes (-130) Ducks (+110) 6.5 Coyotes (-1.5)

Ducks Betting Insights

The Ducks have been an underdog in eight games this season, and won four (50.0%).

Anaheim has a record of 4-4 when it's been set as an underdog of +110 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Ducks.

Anaheim has played four games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.

Ducks vs Coyotes Additional Info

Ducks vs. Coyotes Rankings

Coyotes Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 27 (16th) Goals 29 (11th) 21 (6th) Goals Allowed 27 (14th) 9 (7th) Power Play Goals 4 (21st) 7 (17th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (32nd)

Ducks Advanced Stats

The Ducks' 29 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 11th in the league.

The Ducks have given up 3.0 goals per game, 27 total, which ranks 14th among NHL teams.

Their 13th-ranked goal differential is +2.

