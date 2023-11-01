Sean Durzi and Frank Vatrano will be two of the most exciting players to watch when the Arizona Coyotes play the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Wednesday, November 1 at 10:00 PM ET.

Ducks vs. Coyotes Game Information

Ducks Players to Watch

Mason McTavish is an important part of the offense for Anaheim, with 11 points this season, as he has put up five goals and six assists in nine games.

With 11 total points (1.2 per game), including two goals and nine assists through nine games, Ryan Strome is crucial for Anaheim's offense.

This season, Vatrano has nine goals and one assist, for a season point total of 10.

In the crease, Anaheim's John Gibson is 1-3-0 this season, collecting 111 saves and giving up 12 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .902 save percentage (37th in the league).

Coyotes Players to Watch

One of the major contributors this season for Arizona, Clayton Keller has eight points in eight games (four goals, four assists).

Through eight games, Nick Schmaltz has scored two goals and picked up six assists.

Durzi has posted four goals and three assists for Arizona.

Connor Ingram (2-1-0) has a 2.5 goals against average and a .914% save percentage (24th in league).

Ducks vs. Coyotes Stat Comparison

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 11th 3.38 Goals Scored 3.22 14th 7th 2.63 Goals Allowed 3 12th 26th 28.4 Shots 28 29th 22nd 32 Shots Allowed 32.2 23rd 6th 26.47% Power Play % 13.79% 24th 26th 74.07% Penalty Kill % 75% 20th

