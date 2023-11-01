Wednesday's NHL lineup features a contest between the favored Arizona Coyotes (4-4, -125 on the moneyline to win on the road) and the Anaheim Ducks (5-4, +105 moneyline odds) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS.

Ducks vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Ducks vs. Coyotes Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Coyotes Moneyline Ducks Moneyline Total BetMGM -125 +105 6.5

Ducks vs. Coyotes Betting Trends

In five games this season, Arizona and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

The Coyotes have been a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 2-0 in those games).

This season the Ducks have four wins in the eight games in which they've been an underdog.

Arizona has had moneyline odds of -125 or shorter in only two games this season, and won both.

Anaheim is 4-4 when it is the underdog by +105 or longer on the moneyline.

