The Arizona Coyotes (4-4) visit the Anaheim Ducks (5-4) -- who've won four in a row -- on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

You can see the Ducks-Coyotes matchup on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS.

Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Ducks vs Coyotes Additional Info

Ducks vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/21/2023 Coyotes Ducks 2-1 ARI

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks' total of 27 goals allowed (three per game) is 14th in the league.

The Ducks have 29 goals this season (3.2 per game), 11th in the NHL.

On the defensive end, the Ducks have given up 23 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (26 total) over that time.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mason McTavish 9 5 6 11 3 1 53.7% Ryan Strome 9 2 9 11 5 6 34.3% Frank Vatrano 9 9 1 10 0 5 50% Pavel Mintyukov 9 1 5 6 3 1 - Troy Terry 9 2 3 5 4 7 0%

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes have allowed 21 total goals (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest in league action.

The Coyotes rank 16th in the NHL with 27 goals scored (3.4 per game).

On the defensive side, the Coyotes have allowed 20 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (27 total) during that time.

Coyotes Key Players