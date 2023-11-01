The Anaheim Ducks' (5-4) injury report has six players listed as they prepare for their Wednesday, November 1 matchup with the Arizona Coyotes (4-4) at Honda Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET.

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles John Gibson G Questionable Upper Body Chase De Leo C Out Knee Alex Killorn LW Out Finger Brock McGinn LW Out Lower Body Jamie Drysdale D Out Lower Body

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Travis Dermott D Questionable Illness Shea Weber D Out Ankle Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion Bryan Little C Out For Season Upper Body Jason Zucker LW Out Lower Body

Ducks vs. Coyotes Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: Anaheim, California

Arena: Honda Center

Ducks Season Insights

The Ducks have 29 goals this season (3.2 per game), 11th in the NHL.

Anaheim's total of 27 goals given up (three per game) ranks 15th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of +2, they are 14th in the league.

Coyotes Season Insights

Arizona ranks 16th in the NHL with 27 goals scored (3.4 per game).

Its +6 goal differential is the eighth-best in the league.

Ducks vs. Coyotes Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Coyotes (-125) Ducks (+105) 6.5

