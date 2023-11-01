Ducks vs. Coyotes Injury Report Today - November 1
The Anaheim Ducks' (5-4) injury report has six players listed as they prepare for their Wednesday, November 1 matchup with the Arizona Coyotes (4-4) at Honda Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET.
Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Isac Lundestrom
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|John Gibson
|G
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Chase De Leo
|C
|Out
|Knee
|Alex Killorn
|LW
|Out
|Finger
|Brock McGinn
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jamie Drysdale
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Travis Dermott
|D
|Questionable
|Illness
|Shea Weber
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Jakub Voracek
|RW
|Out
|Concussion
|Bryan Little
|C
|Out For Season
|Upper Body
|Jason Zucker
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Ducks vs. Coyotes Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Arena: Honda Center
Ducks Season Insights
- The Ducks have 29 goals this season (3.2 per game), 11th in the NHL.
- Anaheim's total of 27 goals given up (three per game) ranks 15th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of +2, they are 14th in the league.
Coyotes Season Insights
- Arizona ranks 16th in the NHL with 27 goals scored (3.4 per game).
- Its +6 goal differential is the eighth-best in the league.
Ducks vs. Coyotes Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Coyotes (-125)
|Ducks (+105)
|6.5
