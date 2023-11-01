Wednesday's contest features the Texas Rangers (90-72) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) matching up at Chase Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:03 PM ET on November 1.

The probable pitchers are Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) for the Diamondbacks and Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) for the Rangers.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET
Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: FOX

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Diamondbacks have been favored just once and lost that contest.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have won 42, or 59.2%, of the 71 games they've played as favorites this season.

Arizona has a record of 44-35 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona ranks 14th in the majors with 746 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).

Rangers Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Rangers have a perfect record of 4-0.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Texas and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total eight times.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rangers' past 10 contests.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 56 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (55.4%) in those games.

This year, Texas has won 31 of 56 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (881 total, 5.4 per game).

The Rangers have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.29) in the majors this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup October 24 @ Phillies W 4-2 Brandon Pfaadt vs Ranger Suárez October 27 @ Rangers L 6-5 Zac Gallen vs Nathan Eovaldi October 28 @ Rangers W 9-1 Merrill Kelly vs Jordan Montgomery October 30 Rangers L 3-1 Brandon Pfaadt vs Max Scherzer October 31 Rangers L 11-7 Joe Mantiply vs Andrew Heaney November 1 Rangers - Zac Gallen vs Nathan Eovaldi

Rangers Schedule