Where to Get Davante Adams Raiders Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Show your support for Adams and your favorite team by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other team apparel.
Davante Adams 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|98
|57
|659
|193
|3
|11.6
Adams Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Broncos
|9
|6
|66
|0
|Week 2
|@Bills
|8
|6
|84
|1
|Week 3
|Steelers
|20
|13
|172
|2
|Week 4
|@Chargers
|13
|8
|75
|0
|Week 5
|Packers
|4
|4
|45
|0
|Week 6
|Patriots
|5
|2
|29
|0
|Week 7
|@Bears
|12
|7
|57
|0
|Week 8
|@Lions
|7
|1
|11
|0
|Week 9
|Giants
|7
|4
|34
|0
|Week 10
|Jets
|13
|6
|86
|0
Davante Adams' Next Game
- Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: CBS
- Favorite: Dolphins -13.5
- Over/Under: 46.5 points
Sportsbook Promo Codes
