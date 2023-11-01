It's not enough to simply be a fan of Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders. You need to look the part, too. Show your support for Adams and your favorite team by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other team apparel. Find more details on the newest gear below, along with Adams' updated numbers.

Davante Adams 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 98 57 659 193 3 11.6

Adams Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Broncos 9 6 66 0 Week 2 @Bills 8 6 84 1 Week 3 Steelers 20 13 172 2 Week 4 @Chargers 13 8 75 0 Week 5 Packers 4 4 45 0 Week 6 Patriots 5 2 29 0 Week 7 @Bears 12 7 57 0 Week 8 @Lions 7 1 11 0 Week 9 Giants 7 4 34 0 Week 10 Jets 13 6 86 0

Davante Adams' Next Game

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins

Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: CBS

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Dolphins -13.5

Dolphins -13.5 Over/Under: 46.5 points

