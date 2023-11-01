D'Angelo Russell will hope to make a difference for the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Russell, in his previous game (October 30 win against the Magic), put up 28 points and eight assists.

With prop bets available for Russell, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-118)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Clippers were 12th in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 113.1 points per game.

Giving up 43.1 rebounds per game last year, the Clippers were 13th in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Clippers conceded 25.0 per contest last year, ranking them 10th in the league.

The Clippers allowed 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 12th in the league in that category.

D'Angelo Russell vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2023 40 15 3 7 2 0 0 1/6/2023 33 25 5 4 1 1 2

