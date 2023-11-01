The Arizona Coyotes (4-4) visit the Anaheim Ducks (5-4), who have won four in a row, on Wednesday, November 1 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will emerge with the victory in Wednesday's hockey action.

Ducks vs. Coyotes Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projections model for this contest calls for a final tally of Ducks 4, Coyotes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Ducks (+105)

Ducks (+105) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Ducks vs Coyotes Additional Info

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks have a 5-4 record this season and are 2-0-2 in games that have gone to overtime.

Anaheim has earned six points (3-2-0) in its five games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Ducks scored only one goal in three games and they lost every time.

Anaheim failed to win the only game this season when it scored two goals.

So far this season, the Ducks have scored more than two goals five times and won each of those games.

Anaheim has scored a single power-play goal in two games this season and has registered two point from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent, Anaheim is 1-3-0 (two points) this season.

The Ducks have been outshot by opponents five times this season, and earned eight points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 11th 3.38 Goals Scored 3.22 14th 7th 2.63 Goals Allowed 3 12th 26th 28.4 Shots 28 29th 22nd 32 Shots Allowed 32.2 23rd 6th 26.47% Power Play % 13.79% 24th 26th 74.07% Penalty Kill % 75% 20th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Ducks vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.