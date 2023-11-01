Ducks vs. Coyotes Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 1
The Arizona Coyotes (4-4) visit the Anaheim Ducks (5-4), who have won four in a row, on Wednesday, November 1 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS.
Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will emerge with the victory in Wednesday's hockey action.
Ducks vs. Coyotes Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer projections model for this contest calls for a final tally of Ducks 4, Coyotes 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Ducks (+105)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)
Ducks vs Coyotes Additional Info
Ducks Splits and Trends
- The Ducks have a 5-4 record this season and are 2-0-2 in games that have gone to overtime.
- Anaheim has earned six points (3-2-0) in its five games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Ducks scored only one goal in three games and they lost every time.
- Anaheim failed to win the only game this season when it scored two goals.
- So far this season, the Ducks have scored more than two goals five times and won each of those games.
- Anaheim has scored a single power-play goal in two games this season and has registered two point from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent, Anaheim is 1-3-0 (two points) this season.
- The Ducks have been outshot by opponents five times this season, and earned eight points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Coyotes Rank
|Coyotes AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|11th
|3.38
|Goals Scored
|3.22
|14th
|7th
|2.63
|Goals Allowed
|3
|12th
|26th
|28.4
|Shots
|28
|29th
|22nd
|32
|Shots Allowed
|32.2
|23rd
|6th
|26.47%
|Power Play %
|13.79%
|24th
|26th
|74.07%
|Penalty Kill %
|75%
|20th
Ducks vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
