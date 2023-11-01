Cam Fowler will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Anaheim Ducks meet the Arizona Coyotes at Honda Center. Looking to wager on Fowler's props? Here is some information to help you.

Cam Fowler vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Fowler Season Stats Insights

Fowler has averaged 24:16 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

In one of nine games this season, Fowler has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Fowler has registered a point in a game three times this season out of nine games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In three of nine games this season, Fowler has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Fowler hits the over on his points over/under is 48.8%, based on the odds.

Fowler has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Fowler Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 21 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +6.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 9 Games 4 4 Points 4 1 Goals 2 3 Assists 2

