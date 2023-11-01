Will Cam Fowler Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 1?
Should you wager on Cam Fowler to score a goal when the Anaheim Ducks and the Arizona Coyotes meet up on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Cam Fowler score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Fowler stats and insights
- Fowler has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored against the Coyotes this season in one game (zero shots).
- Fowler has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have given up 21 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Ducks vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
