Should you wager on Cam Fowler to score a goal when the Anaheim Ducks and the Arizona Coyotes meet up on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Cam Fowler score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Fowler stats and insights

Fowler has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored against the Coyotes this season in one game (zero shots).

Fowler has picked up two assists on the power play.

He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 21 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

