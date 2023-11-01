On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks square off with the Arizona Coyotes. Is Brett Leason going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Brett Leason score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Leason stats and insights

In two of nine games this season, Leason has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Coyotes this season, but has not scored.

Leason has no points on the power play.

Leason averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 21 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

