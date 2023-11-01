The Colorado Avalanche (6-2) host the St. Louis Blues (3-3-1) at Ball Arena on Wednesday, November 1 at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and ALT2, with each team heading into the game following a loss. The Avalanche are coming off a 4-0 defeat to the Buffalo Sabres, while the Blues were beaten by the Vancouver Canucks 5-0 in their most recent game.

Avalanche vs. Blues Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

TNT, Max, and ALT2

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-250) Blues (+200) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have won 75.0% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (6-2).

Colorado has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in just two games this season, and won both.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Avalanche's implied win probability is 71.4%.

In three games this season, Colorado and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues have won three of the six games they have played as an underdog this season.

St. Louis has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +200.

The moneyline in this matchup implies a 33.3% chance of victory for the Blues.

St. Louis has played only one game this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.

Avalanche vs Blues Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Blues Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 27 (16th) Goals 13 (31st) 20 (6th) Goals Allowed 19 (4th) 6 (15th) Power Play Goals 1 (32nd) 2 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 4 (7th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

The Avalanche's 3.4 average goals per game add up to 27 total, which makes them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Avalanche are one of the best units in NHL competition, allowing 20 goals to rank sixth.

The team's goal differential is sixth-best in the league at +7.

Blues Advanced Stats

The Blues have the NHL's 31st-ranked scoring offense (13 total goals, 1.9 per game).

The Blues have allowed 2.7 goals per game, 19 total, the fourth-fewest among NHL teams.

They have a -6 goal differential, which ranks 25th in the league.

