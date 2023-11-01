The Los Angeles Lakers, Austin Reaves included, match up versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 106-103 win against the Magic, Reaves totaled 11 points.

In this article, we look at Reaves' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-110)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Clippers were 12th in the league last season, conceding 113.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Clippers gave up 43.1 rebounds per game last season, 13th in the NBA in that category.

The Clippers conceded 25 assists per game last year (10th in the league).

Giving up 12.2 made three-pointers per game last year, the Clippers were 12th in the NBA in that category.

Austin Reaves vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2023 31 20 4 2 3 0 0 11/9/2022 35 8 9 1 1 0 0 10/20/2022 22 4 4 2 0 0 0

