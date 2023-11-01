It's not enough to simply be a fan of Austin Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers. You need to look the part, too. Represent Ekeler and your favorite team by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other team apparel. Find more details on the newest gear below, along with Ekeler's updated numbers.

Austin Ekeler 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 92 332 4 3.6 35 22 248 1

Ekeler Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Dolphins 16 117 1 4 47 0 Week 6 Cowboys 14 27 0 4 35 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 14 45 0 1 1 0 Week 8 Bears 15 29 0 7 94 1 Week 9 @Jets 14 47 2 2 23 0 Week 10 Lions 19 67 1 4 48 0

Austin Ekeler's Next Game

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Green Bay Packers

Los Angeles Chargers at Green Bay Packers Time: 1:00 PM ET

Date: November 19, 2023

TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Packers -3

Packers -3 Over/Under: 44 points

