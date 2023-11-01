Buy Tickets for Anaheim Ducks NHL Games
The Anaheim Ducks (10-16), including Frank Vatrano (14 goals), are at home versus the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday, December 10, starting at 8:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Anaheim games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Tickets
|Sun, Dec 10
|Jets
|H
|8:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 13
|Islanders
|A
|7:30 PM
|Fri, Dec 15
|Rangers
|A
|7:00 PM
|Sun, Dec 17
|Devils
|A
|7:00 PM
|Mon, Dec 18
|Red Wings
|A
|7:00 PM
|Thu, Dec 21
|Flames
|H
|10:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 23
|Kraken
|H
|8:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 27
|Golden Knights
|H
|10:00 PM
|Fri, Dec 29
|Coyotes
|H
|10:00 PM
|Sun, Dec 31
|Oilers
|H
|8:00 PM
Anaheim's next matchup information
- Opponent: Winnipeg Jets
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Honda Center
- Broadcast: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
Top Anaheim players
- Vatrano: 14 goals and nine assists
- Mason McTavish: 10 goals and 11 assists
- Ryan Strome: three goals and 14 assists
- Lukas Dostal: 5-5-0 record, .885 save percentage, 36 goals allowed
