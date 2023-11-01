The Anaheim Ducks, Adam Henrique included, will face the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Henrique available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Adam Henrique vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Henrique Season Stats Insights

Henrique has averaged 13:36 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

In one of eight games this year, Henrique has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Henrique has registered a point in a game four times this year out of eight games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Henrique has an assist in four of eight games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Henrique goes over his points over/under is 47.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Henrique going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Henrique Stats vs. the Coyotes

On defense, the Coyotes are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 21 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +6.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 8 Games 4 5 Points 4 1 Goals 3 4 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.