On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks match up against the Arizona Coyotes. Is Adam Henrique going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Adam Henrique score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Henrique stats and insights

Henrique has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored against the Coyotes this season in one game (one shot).

Henrique has picked up one assist on the power play.

Henrique's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

On defense, the Coyotes are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 21 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

