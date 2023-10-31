The Los Angeles Kings, including Trevor Moore, will be on the ice Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Toronto Maple Leafs. Prop bets for Moore in that upcoming Kings-Maple Leafs game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Trevor Moore vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Moore Season Stats Insights

Moore's plus-minus this season, in 17:01 per game on the ice, is +1.

Moore has scored a goal in four of eight games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Moore has registered a point in a game five times this year out of eight games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Moore has an assist in two of eight games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Moore's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

Moore has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Moore Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have given up 24 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 8 Games 2 7 Points 0 5 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

