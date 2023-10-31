In the upcoming matchup versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Trevor Moore to find the back of the net for the Los Angeles Kings? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Trevor Moore score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Moore stats and insights

In four of eight games this season, Moore has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.

Moore has scored one goal on the power play.

Moore's shooting percentage is 19.2%, and he averages 3.3 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 24 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.3 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

TV Channel: ESPN

