How to Watch the Suns vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 31
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:35 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The San Antonio Spurs (1-2) go up against the Phoenix Suns (2-1) at Footprint Center on October 31, 2023.
Suns vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Suns vs Spurs Additional Info
Suns Stats Insights
- Last season, the Suns had a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was four% lower than the 50.7% of shots the Spurs' opponents hit.
- Phoenix had a 13-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 50.7% from the field.
- The Spurs ranked 12th in rebounding in the NBA. The Suns finished 11th.
- Last year, the Suns averaged 113.6 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 123.1 the Spurs allowed.
- Phoenix went 18-4 last season when scoring more than 123.1 points.
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs shot at a 46.5% clip from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points below the 46.6% shooting opponents of the Suns averaged.
- Last season, San Antonio had a 16-23 record in games the team collectively shot above 46.6% from the field.
- The Spurs were the 12th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Suns finished fifth.
- The Spurs put up an average of 113 points per game last year, only 1.4 more points than the 111.6 the Suns gave up.
- San Antonio went 17-27 last season when it scored more than 111.6 points.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Suns performed better when playing at home last year, posting 114.1 points per game, compared to 113.2 per game away from home.
- Defensively Phoenix played better in home games last year, allowing 109.2 points per game, compared to 113.9 on the road.
- Looking at three-pointers, the Suns fared better at home last season, sinking 12.5 three-pointers per game with a 38.4% three-point percentage, compared to 11.9 threes per game and a 36.5% three-point percentage away from home.
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, the Spurs scored 4.1 more points per game at home (115.1) than on the road (111).
- At home, the Spurs conceded 121.4 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 124.7.
- Beyond the arc, the Spurs drained fewer treys on the road (11 per game) than at home (11.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.7%) than at home (35.4%) too.
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Devin Booker
|Out
|Foot
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
|Bradley Beal
|Out
|Back
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Zach Collins
|Questionable
|Illness
